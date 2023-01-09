Skip to main content

Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant left Sunday night's game after a collision with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Nets confirmed that Durant suffered a right knee injury, and would be out for the remainder of the game. 

Durant reached for his knee immediately after Butler fell on his lower leg, and the Nets released an update shortly after Durant went to the locker room that confirmed it was indeed a knee injury for the star forward. Durant attempted to play the next possession, but then asked to be replaced.

The Nets have been rolling over the last month, largely due to the play of Durant. Further updates on the severity of this injury will likely come after the game once Durant has received further evaluation.

It was an accidental play that resulted in Durant's injury, as Jimmy Butler lost his balance following an attempt at the rim. Plays like these are always very scary, because there is little a player can do when their leg gets trapped under another player. That is what happened to Durant, who has now been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night's contest.

Hopefully this is not a serious injury for Durant, who has done so well to reach new heights after returning from his achilles injury that was suffered in the 2019 Finals. He has been an MVP candidate so far this season, and has helped the Nets experience a major turnaround.

