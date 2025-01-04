Nets GM Backs Up Jordi Fernandez
The Brooklyn Nets may be in a rebuild, but head coach Jordi Fernandez doesn't act like it most of the time.
While it may help the Nets to lose more games this season in order to obtain a better draft pick, they don't play like a team that is rebuilding.
Fernandez has instilled a culture where the Nets compete every night, and that has led to enough wins to knock them out of the top draft odds. While general manager Sean Marks and the front office is working on trades to lower the overall talent on the current roster to plan for the future, he has a lot of faith in his head coach.
"It's going to be go out there and compete," Marks said via YES Network h/t Clutch Points reporter Erik Slater. "Jordi knows that, and the coaching staff knows that... You guys go compete, and you build a competitive culture. I'm never gonna tell them to not do that."
The push to win games may not help in their pursuit for Cooper Flagg and the No. 1 pick, but it does give them something to work towards for the next several years, and the Nets are fully on board with Fernandez and the program he is now beginning to implement.
