Brooklyn Nets GM Hints at Future Superstar Addition
With a 13-23 record and sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves far removed from playoff contention.
The team's top two scorers — Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson — are on the mend with no current target date set for their return.
However, those aspects don't prevent general manager Sean Marks from looking to the future, especially when it comes to the potential addition of a superstar.
In a recent article by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Marks discussed what his Nets' timeline appears to be.
“You have to be poised and position yourself to be able to have that opportunity,” Marks said regarding a blockbuster move. “We’re going to give ourselves the best chance to do that. Now, on whom and when, that’s TBD."
Brooklyn has been tied to numerous big names, from the offseason’s persistent Donovan Mitchell rumors to more recent speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler.
"But when we took over [in 2016], it was three or four seasons before we were able to say, ‘Hey, we’ve all of a sudden got a team that’s now able to contend. It’s a playoff team.’"
Since the franchise's trade of Mikal Bridges, it's been hellbent on acquiring as much draft capital as possible. The respective dealings of Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith reflect this.
With a king's ransom of future assets stockpiled, the elusive superstar move may soon be on the horizon.
"We’ve got these draft assets that you can obviously pick them, you can trade them, you can move them around," Marks said. "We’ve got the room. And ultimately, we’ve got two things: We’ve got a market that’s going to be attractive, and we’ve got Joe [Tsai] as an owner that’s proved that at the right time, he’ll go all-in, and he’s not afraid to say it and do it."
Marks has until the NBA's trade deadline on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST to make an in-season move.
