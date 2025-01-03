Nets GM Comments on D'Angelo Russell Trade
A familiar face is back in the Big Apple with the Brooklyn Nets.
Earlier this week, the Nets acquired point guard D'Angelo Russell in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, bringing the former No. 2 overall pick back to Brooklyn.
Russell, 28, was with the Nets back from 2017-19 and he was an All-Star in his second season with the team. Now that he's back in the mix, Nets general manager Sean Marks is excited to have him.
"I know he's excited to be back here," Marks said via YES Network h/t ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. There's something to be said for the continuity of knowing what you're getting into. He's familiar... We'll welcome him back with open arms. He's a heck of a talent."
Russell scored 11 points and dished out 12 assists as he helped lead the Nets to victory against the Milwaukee Bucks last night.
If Russell can continue to have an enthusiasm with the Nets and help lead the offense, Brooklyn may find themselves continuing to flirt with a play-in spot.
Russell and the Nets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center. The game can be watched locally on the YES Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.