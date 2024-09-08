Nets Guard Gets Surprising Injury Update
Ben Simmons has reportedly been cleared for 5-on-5 action ahead of training camp next month, per Brian Lewis of The New York Post.
Simmons' last two seasons, his only ones with the Nets after being traded to Brooklyn in February 2022, have ended in injury shutdowns due to nerve issues in his back. Now, the hope is that the Australian playmaker will stay healthy after his second back procedure in recent times.
“Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons underwent a successful microscopic partial discectomy earlier today to alleviate the nerve impingement in his lower back,” a Nets statement in March read.
“The procedure was performed by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green, at UHealth Jackson Memorial Medical Center. Simmons is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season.”
Since arriving in Brooklyn, the former all-star has played in only 57 games, averaging a lowly 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and six assists. Simmons has been tepid and ineffective, but criticism towards him often disregards his contingency of back problems that have plagued him since he was still a Philadelphia 76er.
Unquestionably, the 28-year-old guard’s performances for the Nets have been a stark contrast from his first four NBA seasons. In his first full year of action, Simmons was named Rookie of the Year. He was then an all-star for three consecutive seasons, as well as a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection and a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up.
Simmons has reportedly worked hand-in-hand with Nets athletic performance coach James Moore this summer to build his body back up, and it appears that he is in line for his healthiest start to a season since 2021/22. He did "100 plus work outs in silence starting in March [...] to get himself right for the task ahead," per his agent Bernie Lee.
However, there are plenty of questions that still need answers.
The former no. 1 pick has struggled to find a role in Brooklyn yet. He’s had the ball in his hands but lacked the dynamic athleticism that made him such a threat in Philadelphia. Simmons has also played more away from the ball, screening and cutting, but that hasn’t been straightforward either — especially considering the Nets’ lack of scoring firepower.
On top of that, the Nets are now fully starting their rebuild after Mikal Bridges’ trade to the Knicks. Simmons is returning to a team under completely different circumstances, as well as a brand new coach in Jordi Fernández, who has reportedly visited Simmons during his rehab.
Further complicating matters is that the Australian only has one year left on his current contract. Simmons will be an unrestricted free agent next summer and, despite his list of NBA achievements, he’s done little over the last two seasons to earn another big-money contract — be it from the Nets or another organization.
Simmons’ preternatural two-way talents are a rarity in basketball. He’s a legit 6-foot-10 playmaker who makes life easier for his teammates despite having effectively become a non-scorer himself, while having proven that he can guard 1-through-4 at a very high level.
However, he’s also an increasingly complicated fit in Brooklyn given his injuries, contract, non-shooting, and organizational timeline. The Nets should be in no rush to figure out what to do with Simmons. He can definitely contribute to a young team if healthy, but Brooklyn has already played its last two seasons without being able to put him on the court.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.