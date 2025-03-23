Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández ‘Extremely Proud’ of His Team’s Fight
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández sat down with the press following his team’s road loss to the Indiana Pacers. Although the Nets outscored the Pacers 33-18 in the fourth quarter for a late rally, it was ultimately too late and the Nets’ second defeat to the Pacers in as many consecutive games.
Fernández said: “I think the fight all the way through is important. Never give up, down 20, having the chance to win the game. [Says] a lot about these guys, the work that they put in every day, not quitting when you’re down 20 is extremely important. We could’ve done things better, but I’m really proud of the way the guys played.”
The Brooklyn bench boss was most happy with his team’s created turnovers and pace in the last period. The Nets put two defenders on the ball when Tyrese Haliburton had it and forced other Pacers to make a decision. Fernández was “extremely proud of the group showing that fight” and giving themselves “a chance” with the “conviction” they played with.
Trendon Watford led the Nets in scoring with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting off the bench. That marked the second highest points scored from a second unit member this season, following Tyrese Martin’s 30-point explosion against the Phoenix Suns in late November.
“Give [Watford] a lot of credit for the minutes he’s played, for how efficient he was, and for his leadership and his voice,” Fernández said. “He was locked in the whole game. He deserves every single one of these minutes and the points. I’m happy for him.”
Three other Nets scored in the double figures with Cam Johnson, Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson adding 20, 17 and 13 points, respectively. Fernández also touched on a three-big line-up featuring Nic Claxton, Day’Ron Sharpe and Noah Clowney that was used for a brief moment.
He said: “I’m fine with Day’Ron and Noah shooting and being outside of the 3-point line. The size can help you with rebounding, and obviously Nic does a good job right there, and we play through him.”
This most likely won’t be a recurring look for Brooklyn, but it was a different player combination late in the season worth tracking at the very least. Neither of the Nets' back-up bigs had a good night against the Pacers, but Nic Claxton had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists. More offensive assertion is still arguably needed from Claxton.
“I’m more than comfortable playing any of our guys together,” Fernández deemed.
Next, the Nets return home to Barclays Center on Monday night to face the Dallas Mavericks. Brooklyn will stay in the borough for two more games after that before traveling.