Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández Talks Long-Term Plan
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández broke down his team’s Tuesday night loss to the Boston Celtics and how he is thinking about the future of his franchise.
“It comes down to: they made 16 threes, we made 13, and we were right there,” he said. “Proud of the guys.”
Fernández was complementary of the Nets’ effort throughout his post-game conference. He liked the numbers, mentioning Brooklyn’s low turnovers (eight), high volume of threes (45) and greater second chance points (13 to five). However, Brooklyn’s shots ultimately didn’t fall, and the Celtics’ did.
Boston rookie Baylor Scheierman proved to be a difference maker from the perimeter. He scored a career-high 20 points on six made threes, with four of his triples coming in the fourth quarter. Fernández reflected on his team’s shot selection after the game.
He said: “I trust the guys, I want them to keep shooting, and I want them to keep getting to the free throw line, keep getting to the rim and keep firing catch-and-shoot threes.”
D’Angelo Russell led the Nets in scoring with 18 points. All of Brooklyn’s starters except for Nic Claxton scored in the double digits. Fernández’s second unit was also impactful. Trendon Watford finished the game with 11 points, while Day’Ron Sharpe and Tyrese Martin each added nine.
“[The bench] all contributed,” Fernández said. “It was great to see Day’Ron with nine points and seven rebounds. The whole group [did a] great job. They won their minutes.”
This was Brooklyn’s second game against Boston in three nights. The first contest ended in a two-point Celtics win. Fernández was asked for his takeaways after Tuesday’s defeat.
The Nets’ bench boss said: “Obviously, they’re a good team, and they’re playing for different goals. It’s just another game. Now, we’re going into a doubleheader with Indiana at their place [...] so you gotta move onto the next one.”
Fernández is hoping that his team’s physicality, defense, rebounding and three-point shooting will carry over. He lauded the Nets’ “fight” against the Celtics’ size, but the Pacers (on March 20 and 22) are an entirely different test. Indiana are currently 38-29, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Nets, now 23-46, are a distant 13th but with the idea to change that soon, like Fernández said.
“I think we’re growing and that’s the most important thing for us,” he said. “We have a long-term plan — or a plan, doesn’t need to be long — but building right now is important, getting one percent better and developing players. But doing it through competing [and] having the chance to win games, because winning is important, and I’m very happy with the identity that we’re showing out there.”
