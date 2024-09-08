Nets Have 'High Demands' in Cam Johnson Trade Talks
What was once just an array of rumors has finally been confirmed. The Brooklyn Nets are actively engaging in discussion surrounding the availability of Cameron Johnson, and they are reportedly asking for a lot.
Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets aren't settling for any less than a superb package in exchange for Johnson.
"NBA personnel who spoke with The Post said the Nets have had consistently high trade demands for Johnson, which would explain his continued presence on the roster," Lewis wrote. "Asked earlier this offseason how he fits into the new plans of GM Sean Marks, Johnson answered, 'Still trying to figure it out. Still trying to figure it out.'"
Already having stockpiled quite the haul of future assets thanks to the Mikal Bridges-New York Knicks trade, Brooklyn is once again attempting to squeeze every bit of value out of one of their most valuable pieces. And who can blame them? Johnson is a quality starter who many contending teams would love to add, giving the Nets majority of the leverage in the reported talks.
The UNC product is coming off of a solid first full season in Brooklyn which saw him average 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc.
The season is approaching quickly and the Nets still sit over the legal roster limit. Moving Johnson would certainly provide more flexibility, but the return has to be worth it.
