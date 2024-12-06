Brooklyn Nets Injury Update: Cam Thomas
Take a breath of relief, Nets fans. Your number one offensive threat's rehab appears to be going well.
Ahead of Brooklyn's 99-90 victory over the Indiana Pacers last night, Cam Thomas spoke to the media to address his hamstring issue.
"It happened during [Nov. 25's win over the Golden State Warriors]. Just did a routine, one of my step backs in the second half. It didn't feel right after I made the shot," he said. "From that point on, it just didn't feel right. Tried to play through it a little bit, but I just knew I couldn't really be the best version of myself. So, that's why I took the foul and came out. Didn't want to hurt the team and be out there on one leg, basically."
Nearly two weeks after the injury occurred, the 23-year-old has kept a positive outlook amid his recovery.
"I'm doing good, getting better, just taking it day by day. Just trying to get better by the day. But, I mean, I feel good. I've been feeling good, feeling better," he said.
Additionally, Thomas offered Brian Lewis of the New York Post a potential timetable for his return.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a positive, but it was definitely something not bad about the injury because you’re not missing 15-20 games during this stretch,” he said. “I want to be out there every game. Just being out now really sucks. But just got to rehab the best way I can to get back on the court as fast as possible.”
Set to miss his sixth-straight game on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, Thomas' eventual homecoming to the 10-13 Nets' lineup will be much anticipated.
