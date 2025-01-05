Nets Involved in Jimmy Butler Mock Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be busy on the trade market for the next few weeks ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
With Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler requesting a trade, the Nets could act as a third team in a potential deal.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggests a trade between the Heat, Nets and Golden State Warriors that sends Butler to the Bay, while Brooklyn gets off of Cam Johnson's contract.
Here's a look at the full deal:
Golden State Warriors Receive: Jimmy Butler and Jalen Wilson
Miami Heat Receive: Cameron Johnson, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Ziaire Williams, a 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State) and a 2027 first-round pick (via Golden State)
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Pelle Larsson and a top-10 protected 2030 first-round pick (via Miami)
"Johnson needs to go. Brooklyn's 2025 lottery odds depend on it. And while the Nets may have their hearts set on more for the veteran forward, the league has to sense some desperation the team has to get worse," Bailey writes.
"The Nets might be able to coax a couple second-rounders from the other participants here, but getting a first-round pick for Johnson, another tradable contract who can lead to more assets in Andrew Wiggins and a flyer on 23-year-old combo guard Pelle Larsson isn't a bad return."
The Nets should keep their phone lines open in case any opportunities like this arise. They have the ability to be creative, and this could be the way to do it.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.