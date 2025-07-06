Brooklyn Nets Take Their Name out of Jonathan Kuminga Sweepstakes
Per NetsDaily, the Brooklyn Nets have no interest in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old budding star continues to keep a high price tag on himself, one that Brooklyn apparently wants no part in.
Even though he is a restricted free agent, the Warriors are not willing to pay his asking price. More teams are dropping out of the race for Kuminga by the day. The Sacramento Kings are also willing to back off of him instead of overpaying to get him.
Brooklyn staying away from Kuminga likely means they were also unwilling to pay his asking price. The Nets still need to re-sign Cam Thomas if they desire and just took in Michael Porter Jr.'s $38.3 million cap hit for the 2025-26 season.
The Nets also have enough in-house talent to develop in the frontcourt, including Noah Clowney, Ziaire Williams and Porter Jr. The front office probably does not like the idea of giving $30 million or more to a player who is still relatively unproven.
It is still unclear which teams are still in on the possibilities of a Kuminga trade, but a number of teams will be in close contact at NBA2K26 Summer League. The Nets officially announced their Summer League roster earlier today.
The Washington Wizards recently came out to be highly interested in Kuminga as Nets on SI's Kyler Fox recently stated, but recent moves say they may be going in another direction.
The Wizards traded for the Houston Rockets' near 21-year-old forward Cam Whitmore today, per Shams Charania. They only gave up two second-round picks and could easily shift focus to their abundance of young talent instead of going after Kuminga.
Even with Brooklyn out of the running for Kuminga, it is likely he finds a new home, or else an awkward reunion with Golden State is in order.