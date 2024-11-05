Nets Linked to Warriors Forward in Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are looking for ways to improve the roster, and they could look to do so on the trade market.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggests that Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga could be an option for the Nets in a trade.
"Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors were far apart on extension negotiations, and while it's too early to say there's enough bad blood there to trigger a breakup, this is a situation the Brooklyn Nets need to monitor. Sure, the Warriors have match rights if Kuminga finishes the season with them and heads into restricted free agency, but it's possible there's a fracture large enough in the relationship to make an in-season trade the cleanest solution. An elite athlete who could develop into an All-Star, the 22-year-old could immediately become a cornerstone in Brooklyn," Hughes writes.
Kuminga, 22, has been relegated to the Warriors bench this season, but he is still an effective player averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
If Kuminga played with the Nets, he would likely be inserted right into the starting lineup and be a secondary playmaker next to Cam Thomas.
The Nets would likely have to cough up a future first-round pick or two to make the deal work, but this is a trade that could reward Brooklyn's risk-taking desires.
