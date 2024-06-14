Brooklyn Nets 'Long-Term Plan' Unveiled, Direction is Set For Now
The Brooklyn Nets' easiest path to an eventual return to contender status in the NBA seems to be a roster reset and youth movement. "News" broke on Friday that the Nets have zero intention to move on from Mikal Bridges.
Evidently, trading Bridges -- far and wide the team's most valuable trade chip -- would be the kickstart to a rebuild. Instead, the Nets claimed they see Bridges as a co-star to a superstar, which they intend to eventually make a move for, according The Athletic's Fred Katz.
"According to league sources, Brooklyn’s front office has told teams it views Bridges as a co-star to whichever big name it can trade for down the line. That’s the organization’s long-term plan — though all it takes for the blueprint to change is one hint from Bridges that he wouldn’t re-sign in a couple of seasons," Katz reported.
Bridges' strength as a co-star paired with his elite-value contract could net the Nets both young talent and incredible draft capital in return, but Brooklyn would rather sit on their hands and wait to land a superstar talent -- which is far easier said than done.
Because of this, the Nets are delaying the inevitable. They won't return Bridges on such a value contract. Should he eventually leave or demand a trade, his value will drop and the Nets will net less value in return.
Now might be the Nets' best opportunity to sell out their win-now talent, which requires a superstar on the roster to win with, to kickstart a rebuild. They're delaying the inevitable roster reset, and the longer they wait, the further they dig themselves into a hole.
Right now, the Nets, as a franchise, are the only thing working against them. They've got the opportunity to get a fresh reset and do things the right way, but they're choosing to hold out hope for a superstar to come and complete the team, which simply doesn't feel like the right move right now.
READ MORE: Bridges Unavailable: Brooklyn Nets Have 'Zero Interest' in Trading Star
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.