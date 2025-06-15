Brooklyn Nets Make Push for No. 2 NBA Draft Pick
The Brooklyn Nets have been rumored all offseason to be a team that will make a big splash either before or during the NBA Draft on June 25, and with the new reports of them being all in on the San Antonio Spurs' No. 2 selection, these rumors can very well be true.
Brooklyn currently occupies four of the draft's first-round selections and is heading for a rebuild year centered around their rising star shooting guard Cam Thomas. One of their main focuses has been securing a long-term running mate for Thomas, who is expected to sign an extension sometime this summer.
With free agency being a bit underwhelming this offseason, and most of the perennial point guards heading towards extensions with their teams, the Nets could be ready to find the running mate for Cam Thomas in the NBA Draft. However, Brooklyn's only problem with landing one of the top guards in the draft is that their first pick in the draft doesn't come until the 10th overall selection.
This problem has prompted Brooklyn to make an "all-in" push for the San Antonio Spurs' No. 2 overall selection in this year's draft, as the Spurs already have guards De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle occupying their roster. Yet, San Antonio is reportedly not wanting to come off their No. 2 pick, as they are also rumored to potentially draft another guard.
"According to league chatter, the Brooklyn Nets have engaged in an all-in push for Dylan Harper, and if true, it says a lot about how guards of his caliber are scarce. The Nets have dangled future 1sts + vet deals to try and leap up—but San Antonio isn’t budging. Spurs are reportedly locked in with conviction." said Spurs Reporter Dusty Garza.
Both the Nets and Spurs have done their due diligence on Rutgers' 6-foot-6 guard Dylan Harper, who is projected to not make it out of the top three in this year's NBA Draft, which is the reason why Brooklyn has been pursuing the Spurs' selection so heavily in recent weeks.
They are not the only team that has reached out to San Antonio in regards to this pick, as the Philadelphia 76ers have also been linked to jumping up in the draft, but their efforts have also been to no success.