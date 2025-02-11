Nets May Regret Not Trading Cam Johnson
The Brooklyn Nets may have had one of the biggest surprises for the NBA Trade Deadline last week, opting to keep Cam Johnson despite rumors of him being shopped.
While the Nets traded Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton before the new year, Brooklyn was quiet in the final days before the deadline, which was unexpected from the rebuilding team.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Nets may regret not trading Johnson when his value was at its peak.
"Now was the time to trade Johnson, who was thought to be one of the best players on the market coming into the deadline. His 19.3 points per game are a career high, and the 6'8" forward is shooting a sparkling 41.9 percent from three to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists," Swartz writes.
"Johnson, who turns 29 in a few weeks, doesn't fit the Nets' timeline and would have been the perfect addition to any contender in need of floor-spacing. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that he had "many suitors," yet Brooklyn obviously didn't find a deal it liked enough.
"This is reminiscent of the Washington Wizards holding on to Kyle Kuzma at the deadline last year, turning down two first-round picks for the veteran forward. He has since tanked his value with poor play this year, leading to the Wizards only receiving Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a 2028 first-round pick swap now instead.
"Keeping Claxton, 25, is fine for now, and there may not have been strong offers for Russell, who's on an expiring deal.
"Not trading Johnson now at his peak value was baffling, though, and only hurts the Nets' chances at a top pick in the 2025 draft."
Johnson's value will be determined as time rolls along, but teams may back off from the sweepstakes in the offseason considering how high his price was. And the Nets may hold off on trading him hoping his value can grow, which could create a stalemate.
The Nets have one more game before the All-Star Break set for tomorrow as they take on the division rival Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Barclays Center.