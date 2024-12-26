Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Dorian Finney-Smith (calf), Ben Simmons (back)
Bucks Injuries:
OUT: AJ Johnson (illness), Chris Livingston (illness), Liam Robbins (Two-Way), Tyler Smith (G League)
QUESTIONABLE: Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Damian Lillard (illness)
PROBABLE: Khris Middleton (ankle)
Each time the Brooklyn Nets have taken on the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024-25 campaign, they've boasted vastly different lineups. In their first meeting on Oct. 27, Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder combined for 61 points in a major upset victory.
Most recently, the Nets came up just short against the Bucks on Dec. 8 while riding Schroder's 34 points to a five-point loss sans Thomas.
Neither Schroder nor Thomas will suit up for Brooklyn tonight, the former having departed for Golden State and the latter continuing to nurse a hamstring injury.
Trendon Watford and Ziaire Williams join Thomas as absentees, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Ben Simmons could enter that category themselves.
Milwaukee's star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton all may sit out this evening as well, forcing the Eastern Conference rivals to rely on a "next man up" mentality to secure the win.
As four key players carry the "questionable" tag ahead of tip-off, the third meeting this season may look quite different from its predacessors.
Nets-Bucks is slated for 8 p.m. EST.
