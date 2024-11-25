Nets Need to Reevaluate Priorities as Team Starts in the Middle of the East
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Sacramento Kings last night, 108-103, on the shoulders of Cam Thomas' 34 points and six assists. The win was emotional for head coach Jordi Fernandez, who returned to face his former team and former boss Mike Brown.
While the win was impressive, Brooklyn sits at 7-10, good for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They are one game back from a playoff spot.
It's nice to see the Nets get a dose of winning amid the start of their rebuild, but this is not the way the season should start. Brooklyn was projected to have the worst record in the NBA, but have kept the same trend as last season: mediocrity.
That's the worst spot to be in if you're an organization. Finishing toward the middle of the pack means a team isn't a legitimate playoff, but isn't in the running for a top pick in the draft. The consensus was that the Nets would be in the running for the No. 1 pick, but their earliest pick is projected to be outside of the top seven as of today.
Last season, Brooklyn finished 32-50, good for the 11th seed in the East. The team didn't qualify for the Play-In Tournament, but were not projected to get a high lottery pick. Luck swung the Nets' way as their 2024 first-round ended up finishing third in the lottery, but it belonged to the Houston Rockets.
The Nets should have a clear mindset for the rest of the season. The team isn't built for playoffs, and even if Brooklyn does qualify, it's more than likely to be a first-round exit. GM Sean Marks needs to recognize that the roster still has plenty of veterans contenders are interested in.
It's in Marks' best interest to trade those veterans now and acquire future assets on top of what the Nets already have. They don't need to be winning this season. It will pay off in the long run.
