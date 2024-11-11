Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game Preview, Betting Odds
In the concluding act of a three-game road trip, the Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back from their two-straight losses against a depleted New Orleans Pelicans squad. Brooklyn's opponent will be without its best asset following the news that Zion Williamson will be out indefinitely with a hamstring issue.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 1.5-point underdogs to the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 211.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Manage rotations. The Nets nearly knocked off the reigning champion Boston Celtics Friday night, and in the wake of the loss, head coach Jordi Fernandez took responsibility. He pointed to his lack of fourth-quarter substitutions as the main culprit, admitting Cam Thomas and Dennis Schröder should've received a break late in the ball game. Expect this issue to be a one-off.
2. Capitalize on Williamson's absence. All season, opposing teams have exploited Brooklyn's injury voids. Now, it's the Nets' turn to take advantage. The interior has provided its struggles for Fernandez's squad through 10 games of the 2024-25 campaign, but tasked with New Orleans' reserve frontcourt, tonight is an opportunity to build confidence in that area.
3. Keep Ben Simmons as the sixth man. While Thomas and Schröder are enjoying superb starts to the season, Simmons becomes the odd man out. All three players need the ball in their hands to be the best version of themselves, leading to the two-time All-Star's placement on the bench in Brooklyn's loss to the Celtics. He provided an instant boost upon entrance, and as long as he's in this role, fans should anticipate similar results.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (4-6) vs. New Orleans (3-7)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Nov. 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
FINAL WORD:
Tonight's matchup gives the Nets a perfect "get right" game. After two narrow losses to the league's best, Brooklyn needs a confidence booster. The banged-up Pelicans present an opportunity to build momentum into a rematch with Boston on Nov. 13, their final game before the Nets begin NBA Cup play against the New York Knicks on Nov. 15.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.