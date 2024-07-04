Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks Update Trade Details in Moving Mikal Bridges
The NBA offseason has been full of player movement and blockbuster moves -- such as any offseason in the league's recent history. Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, Klay Thompson is on the move to the Dallas Mavericks and the league's landscape changes once again.
That was in free agency, though. In the trade market, the Nets got active, sending Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in the biggest trade in the offseason thus far. This signaled a rebuild in Brooklyn, causing an unlikely trade between the two New York-based teams, a real rarity in the league's history.
In the trade, the Nets received Bojan Bogdanovic, five future first-round picks and one pick swap initially. On Thursday, the trade was updated, as Brooklyn will also receive Shake Milton in a sign-and-trade, securing his services on a three-year deal, and Mamadi Diakite as a roster filler.
The trade won't be official until Saturday, when the league's moratorium is lifted.
The Nets stacking draft assets is the best thing for them moving into a rebuild, ending an era which started in 2019 when they signed Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Now, they'll move forward by tearing their roster down and bringing in young talents and draft assets to begin building a young team for the future.
The Knicks needed additional tweaks to the trade so they don't hard cap themselves in the first apron. For luxury tax purposes, the Knicks needed to add salary to the trade to avoid surpassing the $178.1 million first apron limit.
Former Nets forward Keita Bates-Diop is also on the way to Madison Square Garden across the bridge in the trade.
As a part of the trade, Milton's three-year deal includes two non-guaranteed years, giving Brooklyn added cap flexibility.
Bridges' stint in Brooklyn wasn't as long as the franchise might've hoped, but moving forward without him will be best for the team long-term while reuniting him with former college teammates with the Knicks.
