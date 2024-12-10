Nets' Nic Claxton Slowly Improving
The Brooklyn Nets have inserted Nic Claxton back into the starting lineup for the past four games, and the move is beginning to pay off for them.
Claxton scored a season-high 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting for the Nets in their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
After the game, Claxton spoke to reporters on how he is progressing amidst his recovery from his back injury.
"I'm just getting my flow back," Claxton said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. "That's just me playing more games. My body, everything just starting to come together. I need to be aggressive for us, especially right now with Cam [Thomas] being out and us missing some scoring."
Claxton is the first player the Nets committed to for the long haul, giving him a four-year, $97 million contract back in July. The Nets clearly value him as their center of the future, so to see him finally coming into his own this season is a good sign for Brooklyn. There's hope that once he gets even more comfortable that he will be able to play more minutes and contribute a little more.
Claxton and the Nets will have a few days off before coming back to the court on Friday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.
