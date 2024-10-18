Noah Clowney's Matchup With Andre Drummond a 'Great Learning Experience'
Left without the likes of Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe and occasional center Ben Simmons, second-year forward Noah Clowney was thrust into the starting lineup. Tasked with slowing down Philadelphia 76ers veteran Andre Drummond, Clowney was overwhelmed by the 6-foot-11 big man's presence.
Following Brooklyn's 117-95 loss in Philadelphia, head coach Jordi Fernandez was disappointed in Clowney's performance, but didn't single the 20-year-old out.
“I think he did not fight hard enough. Obviously it is a great learning experience for everybody,” Fernandez said via the New York Post. "And it’s just not just Noah, it’s everybody else. I can go down the line with Keon [Johnson], Ziaire [Williams], everybody, the starters. At some point, this is not about you."
"This is about us. And if we don’t play hard as a team, we’re just not good enough.”
Despite a tough lesson coming at the hands of Drummond, Clowney remains positive on his development.
“You gotta grow from every game. You can take the game one of two ways,” he said. “I gotta grow from it. If I don’t grow from it then I don’t believe. … At this level, you’re either gonna get better and learn from it or you’re gonna go the other way."
Clowney and the Nets must have a short memory, as a matchup with the Toronto Raptors and veteran big Jakob Poetl looms on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Depending on Simmons' injury status, Clowney may be flexed into the starting five for a second-straight contest.
