Brooklyn Nets Options in NBA Draft with Short Rebuild in Mind
One of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets remains that the Brooklyn Nets seem ready to make a bid for NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the coming years.
Despite having kicked off a recent rebuild, it appears the team is prepared to grab elite prospects in the 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts, before attempting to sway the Greek Freak to Brooklyn. With drawn-out rebuilds that still aren’t panning out for certain teams, the organizations plan isn’t the worst. But that could very well change its draft strategy moving forward.
As it stands now, the Nets are projected to land a pick somewhere in the No. 7-9 range. Here are a few options for Brooklyn in the 2025 NBA Draft, with a potentially shortened rebuild in mind:
Asa Newell, Georgia
If the Nets are wanting a projectable role player who fills a few needs and offers a high-floor in several areas, Georgia forward Asa Newell adds just that.
He’s been the picture of consistency for the Bulldogs, adding 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 stocks per game on 55% shooting.
He could plug in as an NBA four fairly quickly, adding versatile defense across a few positions, some interior scoring with improvable shooting, and some intriguing ball-handling too.
Khaman Maluach, Duke
In keeping with that same thought process, Brooklyn could add a high-floor, and potentially high-ceiling 7-foot center option in Maluach.
He’s anchored the Blue Devils interior this season with highly elite finishing and some improving shot-blocking, and stands to be a plug-and-play option at the five in the NBA.
Should Brooklyn want to move on from impactful center Nic Claxton in favor of flexibility, Maluach could be a fine option.
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Another Duke Blue Devil who could be added is 6-foot-7 wing Kon Knueppel, who provides an invaluable off-ball skillset, with some added passing and play-making.
Knueppel has so far scored 13.5 points on 45% shooting, most notable shooting 39% from 3-point land on over six attempts per game.
If Brooklyn truly is wanting to add proven star-power in the near future, Knueppel makes plenty of sense as a secondary scoring option with some improving passing skills.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.