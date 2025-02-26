Nets' Play-In Hopes Prove Jordi Fernandez's Coaching Abilities
The Brooklyn Nets' win total for the 2024-25 season had them projected to be one of, if not the worst teams in the NBA. The Nets had no real expectations for the season as they had a mix of solid role players and developing players, so this year was supposed to be the kickstart of a major rebuild. Naturally, losing a lot of games would come with that.
However, Brooklyn has surprised everyone, for better or worse. The Nets are currently 21-36, albeit not impressive on paper, but when you take into account their expectations and the fact that they're 1.5 games out of the final Play-In Tournament spot, it's eye-opening.
Throughout February, Brooklyn has flipped the script after trending toward the bottom of the standings. Over its last nine games, the team holds the second-best defensive rating (107.0) in the NBA after starting the season with one of the worst. The offense is just about the opposite (107.3, 27th in the league), but head coach Jordi Fernandez is getting the very best out of his guys on the other side of the floor.
Since Feb. 1, the Nets have been holding opponents to 100.6 points per game, good for the top spot in the league. With 25 games left in the regular season, there's a real chance Brooklyn sneaks past the Chicago Bulls for that final Play-In spot as the 10th seed.
The recent surge and 7-4 record over the last 30 days gives serious momentum as the team heads into the spring. Fernandez should already be recognized for surpassing everyone's expectations as a first-year head coach, but if the Nets sneak into the postseason, win or lose, he should be recognized as one of the best coaches in the league.
It's easier to succeed when you're expected to win with a strong group of players, but, and no disrespect to the Nets, Fernandez wasn't exactly dealt a great hand coming into the season. Brooklyn had no clear direction, stuck in between competing with low-tier postseason teams and a contender for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
While that still remains the Nets' status in the league, there has been improvement from last season. Despite a weaker core, the Nets are winning big games, including two in 10 days against the Philadelphia 76ers, another Play-In contender.
Many fans want Brooklyn to lose, and rightfully so. It's better to sacrifice a season with low chances of success to guarantee a bright young core for the future, but that isn't the Nets' mindset right now. Center Nic Claxton said it best: I feel why they [the fans] would want us to lose this year... but we want to win." Fernandez is spearheading that.
