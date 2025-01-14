Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Maxwell Lewis (left knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Cam Johnson (ankle), Nic Claxton (hamstring), D'Angelo Russell (shin), Ben Simmons (back)
Trail Blazers Injuries:
OUT: Jerami Grant (face), Matisse Thybulle (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Deni Advija (ankle), Dalano Blanton (illness), Bryce McGowens (Two-Way), Justin Minaya (Two-Way), Taze Moore (Two-Way), Robert Williams III (illness)
Facing the threat of dropping their sixth straight, the Brooklyn Nets may see some reinforcements this evening.
After missing a combined nine games in a row, Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell will enter Portland with "questionable" designations. Either's return provides a significant boost to Brooklyn's offense, which has largely relied on a balanced attack of late.
But in the same game that the Nets may see Johnson or Russell suit up, they may also play witness to absences from Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons. Both popped up on the injury report after posting solid contributions in Friday night's overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, creating more uncertainty in Brooklyn.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the visitors, they catch a break thanks to the absence of Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle. Neither versatile forward will be available for the first meeting between the out-of-conference foes, along with potentially several others.
Outside of Portland's two-way players, Deni Avdija and Robert Williams III are also at risk of missing the game. Williams has already missed two straight and has appeared in only two of the Trail Blazers' last 10 contests. Avdija is dealing with an ankle issue after logging 37 minutes against the Miami Heat three days ago.
The matchup is slated for 10 p.m. EST.
