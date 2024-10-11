Nets Prospect Watch: BYU Freshman Impresses in Scrimmage
As the 2024-25 college basketball gets closer, NBA draft scouts are paying closer attention to the incoming freshmen for some of the nation's top teams. Intrasquad scrimmages are starting to take place, and there, scouts will get a first look at some potential draft picks.
One prospect who impressed in his intrasquad scrimmage debut was BYU freshman Egor Demin. Demin is a 6-foot-9 18-year-old, and recorded 12 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in the Cougars' blue versus white scrimmage.
The Russian guard previously played for Real Madrid, but committed to Kevin Young's program in May. Over the past year, Demin has gained hype as a legitimate first-round pick, and someone the Brooklyn Nets could watch as they look to stack up on young talent.
In the Spanish U-19 League, Demin averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 36.1% from deep. The teenager is already showing he can contribute at a professional level and has the potential to be an all-around talent in the NBA.
Demin showed poise and plenty of offensive prowess in the short scrimmage. He was able to find open teammates off of the pick-and-roll, and attack defenders with smooth slashing ability. The jumper was also on display.
The Nets, who have multiple first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, should be sure to look at Demin as he'll get plenty of opportunities to shine in BYU's offense. As Brooklyn's rebuild begins, the Nets community is already eyeing next year's draft to find the next big prospect.
