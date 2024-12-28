Nets Prospect Watch: Kasparas Jakucionis Entering High Lottery Conversation
The 2025 NBA Draft is headlined at the top by American prospects with an immense amount of hype dating back to high school: Cooper Flagg (Duke), Dylan Harper (Rutgers), and Ace Bailey (Rutgers). Those three are expected to be the first off the board in a deep class that has potential franchise-changers through the lottery.
However, one international name has risen substantially in draft stock, and he's already making waves in the American basketball field. That name is Kasparas Jakucionis. The point guard from the University of Illinois has been one of the best players in college basketball this season, let alone among freshmen.
The 6-foot-6 guard is one of many international prospects making the transition to college basketball, something we've never seen before. Guys like Egor Demin (BYU), Khaman Maluach (Duke), and Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas) headline the influx of foreign players to the United States. However, none have been more impressive than Jakucionis.
At 18 years old, Jakucionis is averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field and 42.1% from three. He can create from almost anywhere and is the primary ball-handler and shooter in the Fighting Illini's offense.
Jakucionis' style of play as a big guard gives flashes of Luka Doncic while playing for Real Madrid. He has a lethal step-back jumper but can hit you from anywhere on the court. He's able to get past defenders not just with his handle but also with his burst of energy to the basket.
What also entices NBA teams like the Nets is Jakucionis' IQ. He can contribute on the boards and through distribution, but he is most effective on the pick-and-roll.
Brooklyn could use a point guard like Jakucionis. If the Nets land high enough in the draft lottery, he could be available, however, the Lithuanian has been playing like a top-five pick.
