Nets Prospect Watch: Rutgers' Dylan Harper Shines With Triple-Double
The Brooklyn Nets will surely be looking toward a point guard after trading Dennis Schroder a few weeks ago, freeing up a spot for a young floor general as they look toward the 2025 NBA Draft. While the team still rosters D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons, it's unlikely the two will stay on the team through the offseason, which means the Nets need a point guard.
Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper is giving Brooklyn all the more reason to keep trading veterans and go for a top-three pick in June. The 18-year-old has continued to impress all season, most recently putting up a triple-double in a 91-64 win over Columbia yesterday.
Harper was doing it all for the Scarlett Knights. While fellow draft prospect Ace Bailey led the team with 24 points, Harper was just as, if not more effective, with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
This marked the first Rutgers triple-double since Roy Hinson did so in 1983. The win pushes the team to 8-5 as it attempts to make a case for the NCAA Tournament. The Scarlett Knights started the season ranked No. 24 in the country, but a few tough losses pushed them out of the AP Poll.
As for the Nets, they need a do-it-all point guard like Harper to take the reigns and change the franchise. He can score at all three levels, dish to teammates, and lock in defensively, making him nearly as enticing a prospect as projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg (Duke).
Brooklyn could pair Harper with star guard Cam Thomas, one of the more prolific scorers in the NBA. Averaging 24.7 points on 45.4% shooting from the field and 39.1% from three, pairing the two would create one of the most exciting young duos in the league.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.