Brooklyn Nets Re-signing Cam Thomas Next Step in Successful Offseason
Brooklyn Nets' front office has had a busy offseason taking five players in the first round of the NBA Draft, trading Cameron Johnson for Michael Porter Jr. and re-signing other free agents.
The next domino to fall is re-signing the 23-year-old scoring phenom. After extending Thomas his qualifying offer on June 29, it is entirely up to the Nets on whether or not they will bring him back. As a restricted free agent, the Nets can match any offers Thomas receives elsewhere.
Given that there has been no news of any offer sheets going Thomas' way, his value is most likely less than expected. He was seen as a $20-$30 million player going into free agency and the Nets could get him at a bargain if wanted.
One of the biggest flaws seen in Thomas is his lack of playmaking and shot selection. After the Nets drafted three point guards in the Draft, his abilities as a player could be looked over due to his fit with talented facilitators.
After news that Brooklyn intends to keep Porter Jr. on roster, the fit with him and Thomas on the floor together could be interesting. Two ball dominant players who need to get up double-digit shot attempts per game. If the two do end up in the starting lineup together, it would not be shocking if they get the most shooting opportunities on the roster.
The defense is also going to be a headache to work through for Brooklyn when these two are on the floor together.
Thomas and Porter Jr. have a combined defensive box plus/minus of -3.2. Given the amount of youth that will be playing around them, Brooklyn could struggle mightily on that end of the floor.
Thomas only played 25 games in the 2024-25 season due to a left hamstring strain, but averaged a career-high 24 points per game to that point. Brooklyn is in the heat of a rebuild and it would not make sense to let someone young and talented to walk, especially when he wants to play there.
"I definitely want to be back in Brooklyn," Thomas said. "It's home for me."