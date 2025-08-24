The Nets Rookie Class is Primed to Form a Cohesive Unit
The scrutiny towards the Brooklyn Nets' rookie class has died down since the initial drafting in June and overreactions to NBA Summer League performances. This is likely due to the current dead point of the offseason.
The current approach to rebuilding, for general manager Sean Marks and the Nets front office, seems to be heavily investing in draft capital. Whether it's to internally develop these prospects or use them as trade chips down the line, there is no shortage of future draft picks.
The importance of keeping realistic expectations is still necessary even with a record-setting five first-round picks. Brooklyn's draft class is young and flawed, but they are all mightily skilled in specific aspects of the game that could contribute to strong team chemistry and wins.
Looking Past the 'One Dimensional' Aspect
The Nets drafted the best passer, fastest guard and most athletic wing in the draft, but the rest of their skill sets are unrefined.
No. 8 pick Egor Demin has a clear ability to enhance team and teammate success. BYU went from a first-round NCAA Tournament exit to a Sweet 16 finish with the addition of the freshman.
Demin also elevated the production of Richie Saunders and Dawson Baker when he joined the Cougars. Saunders went from 9.6 points to 16.5 points per game in the 2024-25 season. Baker went from averaging 5.0 points per game and not seeing action in certain contests to 7.5 points per game as the team's sixth man.
The speed that No. 19 pick Nolan Traoré possesses at 19 years old is his best trait. In his first game in Las Vegas, he used it effectively by getting to the rim and drawing fouls. Although it was marginal, he showed improvements in shooting efficiency and ball protection from his first and second years with Saint-Quentin.
Drake Powell was taken with the 22nd pick and is the freak athlete of the class. He has yet to play in an NBA setting, but his combination of athletic ability, on-ball defense and three-point shooting makes him an intriguing asset. Powell often guarded the opponents' top scorers in college, and if he can develop an offensive identity, the Nets would see an increase in wins.
How They fit With the Current Roster
Demin, Traoré, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf all can bring out the best in their teammates with creative playmaking.
The lone projected starter of the group is Demin, and his fit in the pick-and-roll with Nic Claxton could help the seventh-year center see a breakout season. Traoré and Wolf also have paths to playing time off the bench.
Brooklyn's pace could be near the top of the league with Traoré running the show alongside slashers like Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams. Wolf can contribute immediately by playing the stretch big role next to Day'Ron Sharpe and is always looking for ways to create for others.
Powell and Saraf figure to be project pieces that could produce for the Nets in a couple of seasons. There is not a lot of homegrown talent at the wing position for Brooklyn, so Powell could be a priority for head coach Jordi Fernandez to develop. Saraf had the best court vision of any rookie at NBA Summer League, but needs serious work as a scorer and defender before he can contribute to wins.
The rookie class may have too many similarities among the five players, but drafting a group of unique talent amid a rebuild could reap many rewards. Valuing players who play the game the right way and have great work ethics is a sound draft strategy for Brooklyn's front office.