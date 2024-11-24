Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings: Injury Report
If Friday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers proved anything, it reminded the Brooklyn Nets that they cannot rely on opponents' injury struggles to generate free wins. Philadelphia was without Paul George and Joel Embiid but still emerged victorious. The Sacramento Kings will be without one of their key pieces tonight, but that doesn't mean they'll be an easy out.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Yongxi Cui (two-way)
QUESTIONABLE: Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle)
PROBABLE: Ziaire Williams (foot)
Kings Injuries:
OUT: Devin Carter (shoulder), Isaiah Crawford (G League), Isaac Jones (G League), Mason Jones (hamstring), Malik Monk (ankle)
Once Sharpe returns to action, Bogdanovic will be Brooklyn's sole injury designation. The former is expected to return to practice within a week, and his homecoming will be welcomed. Amid the team's interior defensive issues, Sharpe will provide a depth boost the second he's healthy.
Nic Claxton is back and healthy, and it would be a surprise to see either Finney-Smith or Williams sit out tonight's matchup. After a tough opening stretch full of injuries, the Nets have slowly inched back to full strength.
On Sacramento's end, Monk is the standout name. The Kings' high-flying two-guard hasn't played since Nov. 10, and his absence does provide Brooklyn with some relief. He's a walking 30-piece any given night when healthy, allowing the Nets to focus defensively more on De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan.
Brooklyn takes on the Kings tonight at 9 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.