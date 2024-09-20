Brooklyn Nets Sign Amari Bailey to Exhibit 10 Contract
Amari Bailey is joining the Brooklyn Nets on an Exhibit 10 deal, as first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The news was subsequently confirmed by The New York Post.
An Exhibit 10 deal usually means that Bailey will join the team for training camp and, following the conclusion of that, be part of the Nets’ G League team for the upcoming season. The 20-year-old point guard was the no. 41 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in 2023, and largely played with the Greensboro Swarm — their developmental affiliate — last season.
In 23 G League games, Bailey averaged 19.3 points on 42% from three, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also appeared in 10 games for the Hornets, but only played slightly under 65 total minutes.
Prior to being drafted into the NBA, Bailey spent a single season playing for the UCLA Bruins. His freshman year in college under head coach Mick Cronin was initially hampered by a foot injury, but Bailey found his groove in the second half of the season and into pre-NBA Draft events like the combine.
Bailey is perhaps still best known for his time at Sierra Canyon School, the glitzy high school found on the outskirts of Los Angeles that most recently drew out the masses to watch Bronny James or Juju Watkins. But before that, it was Bailey — considered by many to be the best player in his class during that time — bringing in the big crowds.
In Brooklyn, at least for training camp, he’ll be reunited with former Sierra Canyon teammate Ziaire Williams. Like Williams, Bailey is another “low-risk, high-reward” prospect who is still trying to find an NBA home. Former no. 7 pick Killian Hayes is another Exhibit 10 guard who can be placed in that category.
The Nets’ training camp begins Oct. 1 in Brooklyn before moving to Southern California for a preseason game against the LA Clippers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.