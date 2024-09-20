Brooklyn Nets Sign Amari Bailey to Exhibit 10 Contract

Amari Bailey had a really strong end to the season. Should at least gauge where his draft stock is at, but a second year at #UCLA in a bigger role could help him.



Last 6 games: 17pts on 65.6 TS%, 71% at the rim, 43% from midrange, 47 3P% (7-15), 82 FT% https://t.co/sUGW4moGDl pic.twitter.com/NgXBZVypcM