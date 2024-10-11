Nets' Simmons Avoids Social Media Discourse Amid Resurgence
Throughout his career, and certainly over the last four years, Ben Simmons has dealt with more scrutiny than any other active NBA player.
As the Brooklyn Nets embark on year one of their total rebuild, the oft-injured Simmons is poised for a return to form. Trainers, coaches and players have all come forward offering a vow of confidence in the resurgence of the three-time All-Star, but that hasn't been enough to silence the online doubters.
In an interview with Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Simmons explained how he ignores the fan criticism.
"To me, being on a social media platform where you’re just taking in what everybody’s saying, I don’t think that’s healthy for anybody to just be reading things about themselves," he said. "For me, I don’t personally go on Twitter or X just because I don’t find any use in it."
Much of the hate directed towards Simmons stems from the five-year, $177 million extension he signed back in 2020. Since the deal, he's struggled to stay on the court due to unfortunate injuries, giving fans the idea that the 6-foot-10 point guard hasn't lived up to the value.
"People make comments saying I’m robbing. No. When I got that contract, I was playing at a super high level. Unfortunately, I had injuries," he said. "But for somebody to say that, it’s disrespectful. [But] people can say what they want to say. They’ve got to live with it. At the end of the day it all catches up with you."
Now healthy, Simmons looks to prove his supporters right and doubters wrong in hopes of landing a new contract with Brooklyn.
