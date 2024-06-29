Brooklyn Nets to Kick Off Summer League Against Pacers
Almost 24 hours after the 2024 NBA Draft wrapped up, the NBA released the 2024 Summer League schedule. Every year, the NBA Summer League challenges the legends of tomorrow against each other in a tournament for a franchise championship. The Brooklyn Nets have until July 12 to prepare for Las Vegas, as they will play the Indiana Pacers in their opener.
Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson, and Dariq Whitehead are expected to headline Brooklyn's roster for the annual event. Back in April, Nets GM Sean Marks encouraged Whitehead who had his rookie season cut short with a shin injury last season to play still. Two months ago, Marks said, "Whether or not he plays the entire summer league or not, that’ll be TBD -- hopefully, he’s getting himself ready and robust enough to play in summer league."
So far, Whitehead is expected to make his long-awaited return to the court for high-intensity basketball with no setbacks in Vegas if all goes well.
Two of Brooklyn's new acquisitions, Mark Armstrong and KJ Jones II, will be joining the familiar Nets three of Wilson, Clowney, and Whitehead. Buckle up, it's going to be quite the ride come July. If the Nets do everything perfect, they can walk out of Las Vegas with the championship. As of right now, the betting odds for the favorites to win the tournament have yet to be released.
