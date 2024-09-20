Brooklyn Nets to Retire Vince Carter's No. 15 in January
Four months after the Brooklyn Nets announced Vince Carter's iconic No. 15 would hang in the rafters at the Barclays Center, an official date for the honoring has been set.
Via the Nets' official press release, the franchise will hold a ceremony dedicated to Carter's legacy Jan. 25, 2025, during a 6 p.m. ET home matchup with the Miami Heat. The eight-time All-Star is set to join Dražen Petrović (#3), Jason Kidd (#5), John Williamson (#23), Bill Melchionni (#25), Julius Erving (#32) and Buck Williams (#52) on Brooklyn's short list of number retirees.
“We are thrilled to honor former Nets player Vince Carter, who contributed so much to this organization both on and off the court,” said Nets Governor Joe Tsai. “He is an important part of the Nets franchise history and we look forward to welcoming him to Barclays Center this season to celebrate his legacy.”
Carter enjoyed the best statistical stretch of his career in Brooklyn, tallying career-highs in points (27.5), rebounds (6.0) and assists (5.1) per game throughout the five-year partnership. Set to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2024, Carter's decorated 22-year career established him as one of the all-time greats.
The Nets have the opportunity to steal a game from rumored-target Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on a night full of emotion and nostalgia as Carter's name is raised to the high ceiling of Brooklyn's home arena.
