Brooklyn Nets' Tyrese Martin Hosts Youth Basketball Camp in Hometown
Throughout the summer, several Brooklyn Nets players have engaged with the community in a variety of ways.
Last week, Dariq Whitehead, Drew Time and Tyson Etienne gave back by stopping by the Brooklyn Basketball Camp to give some tips to campers.
On Tuesday, Nets wing Tyrese Martin hosted his own youth basketball camp in his hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
This isn't Martin's first experience giving back to the community. The Allentown native hosted his first camp in 2022 while playing for the Atlanta Hawks, and has led a camp every summer since then.
After heading into the offseason with a team option, the Nets opted to retain him for the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season. Martin appeared in 60 games last season, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and two assists while shooting 40.6% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.
Back in February, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez praised the improvements that Martin has made to his game since arriving in Brooklyn in September.
“Nobody deserves it more than him. He’s worked the whole summer. He’s about what we’re trying to build here. He helps us build the culture,” Fernandez said. “That’s why he’s earned what he’s earned, we don’t need to see anything completely different. It’s just keep working, and keep working along the lines that we established with his agreement. I think that’s what we need. We need continuity.”
Martin’s ties to the community and his down-to-earth perspective can be attributed to his humble beginnings. After not receiving much recruiting attention coming out of high school, Martin attended Massanutten Military School to help gain some more exposure. After eventually landing at Rhode Island and performing well, he worked a full-time job at a warehouse before suiting up for UConn as a junior.
After a productive college career, Martin was drafted in the second round (51st overall) by the Atlanta Hawks. He went on to spend a season with the Hawks, splitting time between Atlanta and their G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. He later spent a season with the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, before ending up in Brooklyn.
Heading into his second season with the Nets, Martin has proven that he is capable of serving as a reliable three-and-D role player. On a rebuilding team full of young, developing talent, Martin could potentially have a more extensive role compared to last season.