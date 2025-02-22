Brooklyn Nets' Tyrese Martin Reflects on New Multi-Year Contract
Once fighting for a roster spot this past summer, Tyrese Martin has found a home with the Brooklyn Nets.
Martin, 22, has enjoyed a career-high 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game under Jordi Fernandez's tutelage, evolving into a key rotational player throughout the 2024-25 campaign.
Ahead of the Nets' 110-97 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Martin discussed his conversion from a two-way player to a full-time roster spot.
"It took a lot of hard work, you know, so that's not going to change, but it definitely was like a weight on my shoulders lifted off when it happened," Martin said via Sharif Phillips-Keaton of NetsWire. "You know, was able to like, just enjoy the break, mind free, things like that to know this moment was coming for me for sure."
In his first game since earning a standard NBA contract, Martin added seven points on an extremely efficient 3-of-4 shooting in the falter at the Barclays Center.
"Just coming in every day, with a great mindset, just trying to get 1% better. You know, being a great person and just being the best teammate I could be even when things might not be going how I want them to go. So I just stuck to those three things and, you know, it just panned out the way for me the way I wanted it to."
Now owning more future security and stability, there may not be a member of Brooklyn's roster that better exemplifies Fernandez's impact. Once a second round pick of the Golden State Warriors, Martin spent one year with the Atlanta Hawks and two in the G League before landing with the Nets.
Throughout his season of growth, Martin's standout moment came in a Nov. 27 win over the Phoenix Suns. He shot 10-of-13 from the field, 8-of-10 from three while tallying a career-high 30 points to guide Brooklyn to victory.
Amid year one of the Nets' complete rebuild, Martin becomes the latest gem the franchise looks to continue developing into a pivotal rotational piece for years to come.
Brooklyn returns to action against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. EST.
