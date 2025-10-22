Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
On Tuesday night, the NBA officially kicked off its 2025-26 regular season with a few high-level games: a double-OT thriller between the Thunder and Rockets, and a West Coast bout between the Lakers and Warriors.
Tonight, 24 other teams will take to the hardwood in hopes of leaving Game 1 with a win.
One of those teams will be the Brooklyn Nets, who will kick off their season with a bout against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Nets underwent a metamorphosis over the offseason, continuing to offload win-now talent in favor of grabbing future assets, as well as massively rearranging its roster in grabbing five first-round talents at the 2025 NBA Draft.
Now, the team is gearing up for a regular season that is likely to send them back to the draft lottery in hopes of landing another top player.
Still, the Nets should be somewhat competitive in the Eastern Conference with players like Michael Porter Jr., Nicolas Claxton, Cam Thomas, Terrance Mann and more.
Unfortunately, with the return of basketball comes the return of the injury report, which most teams are hoping to keep relatively clean at season’s start.
Below is the initial injury report for both Brooklyn and Charlotte:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee
Charlotte Hornets injuries:
Josh Green — Out: Left shoulder
Grant Williams — Out: Right knee
Fortunately, the Nets' injury report has just one name on it ahead of the opener: Haywood Highsmith.
Brooklyn traded for the forward in mid-August, nabbing him from the Heat in hopes of his defense and shooting ability translating in bigger minutes with the Nets. He underwent offseason knee surgery, and has since seen a setback that is set to keep him out another eight weeks.
The Nets would likely have rather had Highsmith to start their regular season, but should manage fine without him as he works his way back.
A notable exclusion from the list would be No. 8 pick Egor Demin, who seems to have fully worked himself back from a minor preseason injury. He was working through plantar fascia for most of the team's preseason slate, but played in the final game, scoring an efficient 14 points. He'll be one of the most anticipated Brooklyn rookies in some time.
The Hornets' injury report is fairly clean as well, though rotational-level contributors in Josh Green and Grant Williams will miss game one.
The Nets and Hornets will tip off at 6 p.m. CT.