Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Bulls Injuries:
OUT: Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder), E.J. Liddell (Two-Way), Emanuel Miller (Two-Way), Jahmir Young (Two-Way)
DOUBTFUL: Lonzo Ball (wrist), Josh Giddey (ankle)
Ahead of an Eastern Conference bout with plenty of playoff implications on the line, the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls present vastly different injury reports. After struggling all season long to keep their stars on the floor, the Nets see a key piece return to the lineup while the Bulls are at risk of losing two important distributors.
Following a one-game absence, D'Angelo Russell is set to suit up for Brooklyn. He joins Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson with no injury designation, allowing head coach Jordi Fernandez to deploy his three most-experienced scorers at the same time — something that's been rare this season.
Also not listed with any injury pregame is Nic Claxton, who played through a nasal fracture for the latter half of February and beginning of March. However, there is some bad news. Noah Clowney, after rolling his ankle yet staying on the floor in Tuesday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, will not be available for the battle in Chicago.
Outside of Clowney, the nearly all "out" designations come by way of Two-Way deals or G League assignments, including Tyson Etienne, Tosan Evbuomwan and Dariq Whitehead. De'Anthony Melton will also be out as he continues to rehab his torn ACL suffered before his trade to the Nets.
On the Bulls' side, there's a chance Coby White is the lone difference-maker at point guard available. Ayo Dosunmu has already been ruled out, while Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey are both "doubtful." The latter has been on a scoring tear over his last six games, averaging 22 points per game while leading Chicago to three-straight wins. Ball hasn't played since Feb. 28, but is a defensive menace whenever he's in the lineup. If neither are ready come tip-off, Brooklyn will catch a massive break in a conference tilt vital to its playoff hopes.
Nets-Bulls is slated for 8 p.m. EST.
