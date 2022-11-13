Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Revealed

In what many thought could be a potential NBA Finals matchup two seasons ago, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have only disappointed since then. With the Russell Westbrook trade so far being a disaster for Los Angeles, and the Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn having its own problems, neither team has reached the heights they expected to reach with their star trios.

Now in much different spots than many expected they would be at this point, the Nets and Lakers will face off on Sunday night in a battle that will unfortunately not contain the same star power it usually would.

For the Lakers, star forward LeBron James is doubtful with a groin injury. Anthony Davis is also listed on the injury report, but he is probable to play with lower back tightness. The only confirmed absences for Los Angeles at the moment are Scottie Pippen Jr. and Thomas Bryant, but LeBron James will likely join those two on the sidelines.

For the Nets, they will once again be without Kyrie Irving, as he misses another game due to his suspension. There is no timetable for his return, as Joe Tsai claims the star guard still has more work to do before rejoining the team.

In addition to the absence of Irving, the Nets will also be without TJ Warren, who has still not made his season debut. After having a big night vs. the LA Clippers, Seth Curry is questionable in this last half of a back to back set.

The Nets and Lakers will tip-off at 6:30 PM PST in Los Angeles.

