Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed

The Nets and Grizzlies will face off in Brooklyn on Sunday evening
The Brooklyn Nets are finally ready to reinstate star guard Kyrie Irving after his suspension. Irving reportedly went above and beyond the requirements he had to meet in order to rejoin the team, and will make his return on Sunday vs. the Grizzlies. Brooklyn has battled in his absence, but his presence on the court was undoubtedly missed.

With Irving returning, the Nets will still have some absences in this game, as Nic Claxton and T.J. Warren are both out. For the Grizzlies, they will be without star guard Ja Morant, who joins Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Danny Green, and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the sidelines.

Memphis is severely shorthanded in this game, and with the return of Kyrie Irving on the way, they will have a tough time against this Nets squad. That said, Memphis showed a real ability to battle when shorthanded last season, and should bring the right intensity and focus into this matchup, despite the talent disadvantage.

For the Nets, this is a game they have to win. While it is very early in the season, they will have their best players available, and will be facing a Memphis team that is down essentially all of their top talent. Also at home, this is a game the Nets should certainly come out on top.

The Nets and Grizzlies will begin at 7:00 PM EST in Brooklyn.

