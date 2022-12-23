Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a game that may have huge implications down the line and will be one of the biggest tests of the season for the Nets. Fortunately for the Nets, they'll have Kyrie Irving back.

The Nets have a very healthy injury report, with only one rotation player listed as questionable. Yuta Watanabe is the only Nets player listed as questionable with right hamstring tightness. The rest of the Nets injury report is filled with G League players: Kessler Edwards (assignment), and Alondes Williams (two-way). Both David Duke Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe are available from the G-League.

The Milwaukee Bucks may be missing some potentially huge players that will put the game to the Nets' advantage. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with left knee soreness, and Khris Middleton is listed as doubtful with right knee soreness.

The Brooklyn Nets are only 2.5 games behind the first-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and a win tonight could give them a legitimate chance to be in the first seed. There is no team in the NBA playing better basketball than the Brooklyn Nets right now, and playing against the Bucks will be a great test to see just how good a healthy Nets team is. The two powerhouses face off in their 2021 playoff rematch at 7:30 pm EST.

