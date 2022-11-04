Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons vs. the Wizards
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With all the outside noise surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, it can become easy to forget that they still have basketball games to play. As the team enters Washington to play the Wizards, they will look a lot like they did for much of last year, and that's a one man show with Kevin Durant.

Both Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are out for this game, as Irving is of course suspended, and Simmons is once again injured. In addition to those two absences, the Nets will also be without T.J. Warren, Seth Curry, and Kessler Edwards. For the Wizards, they will be mostly healthy, as Delon Wright is their only injured player. All other absences for Washington are players on G-League assignments.

This is a game the Nets have to find a way to win, as they are spiraling downward both on and off the court. Even when fully healthy, there are questions about the legitimacy of this team, and those are only magnified when players like Irving and Simmons are out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Durant was frustrated last season when he found himself as the lone star out there while Irving was ineligible and Simmons was hurt, and he now finds himself in the exact same situation just two weeks into the new season. This is a disaster for the Nets, who may be looking to press the reset button soon.

Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

USATSI_19308750
News

Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19337321
News

Nets Reveal Steps for Kyrie Irving to Return to Team

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19338019_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Talks Nets Handling of Kyrie Irving Controversy: 'All Unnecessary'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_18119064_168390270_lowres
News

Breaking: Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Tweeting About Antisemitic Film

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18131976_168390270_lowres
News

Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19310582
News

Kyrie Irving Suspended: 'Unfit to be Associated With Brooklyn Nets'

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18223479
News

Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Finalize Contract with Ime Udoka Today

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18149266
News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy

By Joey Linn