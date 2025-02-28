Cam Thomas Return Gives Nets Added Fuel to Play-In Hopes
It's hard for many NBA fans to believe at this point in the year, but the Brooklyn Nets have more than a legitimate shot at the Play-In Tournament amid the final stretch of regular season games. The Nets are 1.5 games back from the Chicago Bulls, who hold the 10th and final seed for the postseason.
Brooklyn is 6-4 in its last 10 games, and has been playing impressive basketball throughout February. Since the start of the month, the Nets have had one of the best defensive ratings in the league and are carrying some momentum into March.
On top of this, star shooting guard Cam Thomas is set to return tonight as the Nets take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Thomas, who hasn't played since Jan. 2, is averaging 24.7 points per game this season.
The 23-year-old's return to the court adds so much to Brooklyn's Play-In hopes, as offense has held the Nets back over the last month or so. To have the prolific scorer leading the charge once again, along with a motivated defensive group, will create havoc as they enter the final 24 games of the season.
The Nets have been forced to even out their scoring attack with Thomas out, as Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, and Keon Johnson have carried most of the load on offense. With their definitive No. 1 option on the court, Brooklyn has a shoulder to lean on.
Thomas is shooting a career-high 44.8% from the field and 37.5% from three this season, proving to be one of the most versatile scorers in the league. He can create a plethora of shots off the dribble, including drives to the basket at just 6-foot-3, as well as jumpers from anywhere on the court.
The Nets face sneaky opponent tonight in the Trail Blazers, as they are 26-33 but are also over .500 in 2025 (15-12). A key for Brooklyn will be to feed Thomas early and get him back and comfortable as the No. 1 option. The Nets will need all they can get from the star guard as their Play-In hopes are still alive and well.
