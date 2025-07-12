Can Terance Mann be Vocal Leader For Brooklyn Nets?
Terance Mann landed with the Brooklyn Nets after a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.
After staying relatively quiet in the offseason while the Nets made many moves to revamp their roster, Mann revealed what he believes he can bring to this team.
"Not only being a leader for the younger guys on the team," Mann said after an offseason workout. "But attacking the paint and getting to my mid-range to bring a wide variety of offense to the team this year."
Mann's drive to be an effective communicator regardless if he is on the court or not has been displayed since his first years in the NBA.
"Sometimes I’m not playing at all and I'm just the vocal guy, vocal leader," Mann said in an interview with SI in 2021. "I’m bringing energy to everyone on both sides of the floor. I'm reliable."
Brooklyn's roster will be one of, if not the youngest team in the league in 2025-26. Mann is currently the oldest player on the roster, at 28 years old.
Mann recently took on another title to go along with his NBA player status: Assistant General Manager for Florida State men's basketball, his alma mater. This role was most likely made as a way to help with recruiting for the Seminoles, but the fact that he is willing to take on this role shows his leadership qualities.
Forbes' Evan Sidery projects Mann to come off the bench for the Nets, pending a Cam Thomas re-signing. Even when on the bench, he can still impact the game with his vocal leadership and could potentially be in the closing lineup.
In 67 games played last year between the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, Mann averaged 7.7 points and three rebounds per game, while shooting 36.8% from three-point range. The numbers don't jump out, but he did this on a 14.7% usage rate.
Mann is under contract until the 2028-29 season and could be a valuable asset in mentoring Brooklyn's abundance of young guards.