Can the Brooklyn Nets Leave Las Vegas with a Win?
It certainly has not been an ideal Summer League for Brooklyn Nets fans as they find their team with an 0-3 record going into the fourth and final game of the mini-camp. The Nets will likely not play for an Summer League championship, but as they prepare to face the Orlando Magic this evening, the team will look to at least leave Las Vegas with one win in the column.
As the Nets' rookies have continued to play a bit underwhelming, Drew Timme has continued to be the driving force of the Nets' offense in each of their three games.
Unfortunately, Timme has not had a lot of reinforcement from players around him which has led the Nets to this winless Summer League record. Caleb Daniels provided a small spark in his first start for the Nets roster, so he will look to build off of that as he is likely to draw back-to-back starts following his first start against New York.
On the bright side for Brooklyn, the Orlando Magic enter this contest winless as well following a double-digit loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that the Nets only lost to by nine points in their first game in Las Vegas.
Led by their first-round pick, Jase Richardson, and guard Ethan Thompson, the Magic have had their fair share of bright spots in the Summer League, but like the Nets, they have not found a way to bring it home for a win.
Richardson was out for the Magic's game yesterday in preparation for today, so the rookie is well rested ahead of the matchup.
With both teams looking to leave Las Vegas with at least one win, this is sure to be a fast-paced matchup throughout the entire game. Brooklyn's rookies will look to impress the front office in their last Summer League game, along with a few undrafted players hoping to secure a deal at the end of the Las Vegas mini-camp.