Could Nets Trade for Lakers PG D'Angelo Russell?
The Brooklyn Nets have been pretty quiet since they traded Mikal Bridges away to the New York Knicks, but they could be looking to make a move pretty soon.
With Dennis Schroder facing free agency, the Nets are in need of a point guard, and they could look towards a familiar face to fill the void.
According to Los Angeles Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, the Nets could look to trade for point guard D'Angelo Russell.
"Last trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets showed some interest in Russell, but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on draft capital in any potential deal — including a three-team trade that would’ve landed Russell in Brooklyn and Dejounte Murray in Los Angeles," Irwin writes.
Russell, 28, made 76 appearances for the Lakers this past season, averaging 18 points and 6.3 assists per game, making him a serviceable point guard in the NBA. He also shot 41.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, making him a solid distance shooter.
Russell has just one year left on his contract, which could make him a valuable trade piece ahead of February's deadline. That could make him valuable to the Nets this offseason, where Brooklyn could continue to shop him later in the season.
Or, the Nets could take Russell as a valuable player to lead the team. The best season of his career came in 2018-19 with the Nets, where he became an All-Star after averaging 21.1 points per game.
Either way, the Nets make sense as a landing spot for Russell if he were to be dealt.
