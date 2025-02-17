D'Angelo Russell Can Lead Nets to the Playoffs...Again
In a transitional period for the Brooklyn Nets — a time after the failed 2013 "super team" and before the failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-James Harden trio — D'Angelo Russell led the franchise to a miraculous playoff run.
Under head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Nets finished two games over .500 and was ultimately eliminated in a gentlemen's sweep by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. But there was something different about that squad.
Brooklyn wasn't overly successful, but the 2019 turnaround has forever remained in the hearts of Nets fans, and it's all thanks to Russell.
Fast forward six years, and the veteran guard finds himself back in Brooklyn with a chance to recapture that 2019 magic. In 16 games since his return to Kings County in late December, Russell holds averages of 14.5 points and 5.8 assists per game while emerging as a key factor in the Nets' February resurgence.
Under first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn has won six of its last seven and is firmly in positioning to contend for the final play-in spot. Just a game-and-a-half back of the 10-seeded Chicago Bulls, the Nets' young core — now led by a more experienced Russell — has the opportunity to steal the hearts of the fanbase just as that 2019 team did.
No, the rotation isn't dancing on the sidelines as Russell points to his forearm while exclaiming "ice in my veins," but this year's group displays the same gritty mentality. Through countless injuries and roster changes, Brooklyn's effort has never wavered. Fernandez has established a true culture built on defense, balanced scoring and high intensity.
And, reinforcements are on the way.
Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney, two rising stars on the Nets' roster, are set to return after the All-Star break. Both have missed substantial time, including all of the recent hot streak, but will be back in the lineup just in time to continue the crawl toward the postseason.
With Russell's experience, Fernandez's leadership and the bolstering of Thomas and Clowney's return, Brooklyn can rekindle that 2019 magic en route to an inprobable playoff run.
