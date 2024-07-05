Dariq Whitehead Has Something to Prove Moving Forward
Brooklyn Nets guard Dariq Whitehead is set to be at 100% healthy for NBA Summer League after season-ending surgery on his left shin in January. In two games for the Nets last season he wasn't all that productive, but the upside was certainly clear.
Whitehead, who was only a rookie last season, also logged four games for the franchise's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. There, his numbers were better although he struggled from the floor.
Whitehead still has not lived up to the promise he had coming into the league as a first-round pick in 2023. However, rotations are about to change with Nets GM Sean Marks shifting to prioritizing the youth this offseason after trading Mikal Bridges for various draft picks. Of course, the Nets guard's season-ending injury only made things harder for Whitehead to show that he could live up to that promise. With all of that behind him, there shouldn't be any doubt that he will have enough fuel to come back better than ever when it's to lace them again.
Finding the same success he had from beyond the arc in college will be one of his biggest challenges entering year two. So far for the Nets, he has already showcased his slashing ability as a wing, which was somewhat expected. As things begin to ramp up in his NBA career, becoming one of the primary ball-handlers and a better playmaker will be his other biggest swing skills.
Regardless, Whitehead's scoring numbers are undoubtedly going to go up. He still has a lot to prove in this league, but he's up to the challenge.
