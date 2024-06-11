Dariq Whitehead Key for Nets in 'Rookie' Year
Barring any trades, the Brooklyn Nets won't have any rookies to select for their team from the 2024 NBA Draft.
However, they have a pair of first-round picks from 2023, including Duke's Dariq Whitehead, who played in just two games in his first official NBA season.
The 2023-24 campaign acted as somewhat of a redshirt year for Whitehead, who underwent surgery on his left shin during the season. However, he appears to be making a full recovery and could be ready for the start of the upcoming year.
“The recovery process has been going great, just making sure now that we don’t rush things. Take our time and come back right this time and do it the right way. It’s been going great. We’re about two months out and making sure I constantly take each day and trust the process,” Dariq Whitehead said back in March.
Whitehead is expected to be participating in the Nets' offseason program, which could mean he may be a focal point for Brooklyn during the Las Vegas Summer League.
With no other rookies coming in to challenge him for minutes, Whitehead will have a little less pressure to keep his spot in the rotation. Instead, he'll have to compete against his veteran teammates. But with a rebuild on the brain, Whitehead will have plenty opportunities to prove himself and make up for lost time.
