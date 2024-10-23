Dennis Schröder Reveals What It’s Like to Be Coached by Jordi Fernández
In an interview with German outlet Basketball-World, Dennis Schröder called the first weeks under new head coach Jordi Fernández “very intense” and an opportunity to rebuild the Brooklyn Nets’ team culture.
“We're actually in the gym all day and working really hard,” Schröder said. “Coach makes us defend the whole court, and of course your opponents defend you full court afterwards. That's not without its challenges but we need that.”
The Nets’ current over/under total record for the season as of Wednesday morning is at 19.5 wins, per ESPN BET. Brooklyn is widely expected to begin a total rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks earlier this summer.
“We don't have the same talent as the really big teams,” Schröder explained. “That's why we have to defend in such a way that they don't want us at all, that we're really annoying.”
The 31-year-old playmaker echoed Fernández’s previous statements throughout preseason about setting the tone on defense. Other Nets have also mentioned the idea of being the best-conditioned team in the league with the ability to make repeated efforts on this end of the floor.
“My intensity and aggressive defense over my career is what got me in the position to get minutes on the court in the first place,” Schröder said. “That suits me and I hope that everyone follows suit.”
So far, the German point guard has been nothing but extremely supportive of Fernández with his comments to the media. Schröder believes that the Spanish head coach has already made a difference in Brooklyn.
“When I was traded, it seemed to me in the locker room that everyone wanted to score as much as possible,” he said. “Now the focus is on the collective.”
Schröder explained: “Now, in my opinion, you just have to create a new culture, a ‘winning culture’ … Sometimes one person scores 20, sometimes another. Whoever has the hot hand, that's who we're looking for. We always want to find the best shot. That comes from Jordi.”
The German point guard is kicking off his first full season in Brooklyn and his twelfth overall in the NBA. He reflected on his experience in the league and how it might apply to Brooklyn’s rebuild.
“I always say: the group that is closest together, that is the most consistent — talent also comes into it, of course — wins the championship. You've seen that over the last few years. We want to revive this culture here,” Schröder said.
The Nets tip off their season away from home against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn will be without Bojan Bogdanović (left foot injury recovery), Day’Ron Sharpe (hamstring) and Trendon Watford (left hamstring sprains), per the team’s injury report.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.